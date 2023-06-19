Two dead in small plane crash in Sweden

Copenhagen, June 19, (dpa/GNA) – Two people have died following a small plane crash in Sweden.

The propeller plane crashed into the water near the village of Arkösund, located about 120 kilometres south-west of Stockholm on Sunday evening.

According to a police statement released on Monday, divers and helicopters found both Hungarian occupants, aged between 40 and 50 years old.

The plane had taken off from Poland on Sunday evening and was on the way to Dala-Järna, according to Swedish broadcaster SVT.

However, it subsequently changed its flight path towards Skavsta for unknown reasons. The wreckage of the sports “Rallye” type plane was located on Monday morning, according to the broadcaster.

GNA

