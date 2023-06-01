The future of prosperous Ghana lies with young people  

Accra, June 01, GNA – Mr Frank Paa-Kumi, Founding Director and Convener of Passionate Africa Leadership Institute says the future of a prosperous Ghana lies with young people, right-thinking Ghanaians and Ghanaians in the diaspora.

He said that three segments of the population held the promise to bridge the development deficit the country faced.

He added that the roadmap towards national progression and paradigm shift lay with the three key actors.

Mr Paa-Kumi said this when he addressed pupils at the Adenta Community School as part of the 2023 National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Citizenship Week Celebration.

The event was on the theme: “30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy, Building National Cohesion: The Role of the Ghanaian Child”.

According to Paa-Kumi, the collective effort of the three segments was what held the key to harnessing the full potential of the nation for accelerated growth.

He, therefore, charged the youth to emulate the actions and behaviour of exemplary leadership.

He commended the NCCE for being strategic in its regular engagements with the citizenry, especially the youth.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

