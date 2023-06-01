Women asked to take advantage of opportunities under Ghana’s Nuclear Power Programme  

By Muniratu Akweley Issah, GNA

Accra, June 01, GNA – Professor Mary Boadu, a Former Director of the Radiology and Medical Sciences Research Institute, Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), has challenged women to take advantage of opportunities under Ghana’s nuclear power programme.

She noted that despite key contributions being made by female scientists in the nuclear industry, women remained underrepresented in the industry and urged them to get on board.

She observed that women made-up a fewer than a quarter of the workforce as compared to their male counterparts in the nuclear industry worldwide.

Professor Boadu made this remark at a forum on Ghana’s Nuclear Power programme on the theme: “Learning from the Japanese Nuclear Experience”.

“There are over 400 women working in the nuclear industry as research scientists, nuclear regulatory inspectors, radiation experts, nuclear engineers, oncologists and radiographers as well as lawyers and nuclear communicators, who have been part of the success stories in Ghana’s nuclear industry, however, the numbers are still very low.”

Prof. Boadu called for a deliberate effort to attract more women into the nuclear industry to ensure gender balance.

She told the Ghana News Agency that advocacy campaigns were ongoing to help increase the number of women in the industry.

“If a woman stands to talk about nuclear, a man will be encouraged to support the idea…,” she said.

