Television show “HYPE MY REGION” to be launched in Accra

Accra, June 7, GNA – WHICHPAGE, in collaboration with JMP Foundation and the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industries will launch a television reality show dubbed “HYPE MY REGION (HMR)”.

The event is aimed at building the capacity of the youth to identify and harness the country’s natural resources to develop business opportunities in their respective regions.

The HMR event plan include pre-promos, news stories, sale of audition forms via www.hmrgh.com, webinars and radio interviews.

Others include courtesy call on Regional House of Chiefs / Investment meetings, on ground interviews with sponsors and key partners.

The show would include 16 episodic recordings for TV broadcasting and Social Media, and trade Show / TVET Exhibition.

There would be auditions, an entrepreneurial reality show designed to identify and promote the resources and investment opportunities for all the sixteen regions

The programme would award not only participants but the entire region with investment and support from JMP Foundation.

JMP Foundation is a privately registered social enterprise FIRM which is wholly Ghanaian owned.

Its mission is to support the African youth with social intervention programmes to enhance their sense of well-being and livelihoods.

The YESEE platform seeks all nationals, merchants and service operators onboard to give honour to our Kings and have brands speak to the youth, thereby creating more decent jobs.

GNA

