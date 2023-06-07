Instill in yourselves the spirit of patriotism – NCCE urges pupils

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Logre (U/E), June 7, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged pupils of the Presentation Basic School in Logre, in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, to inculcate in themselves the spirit of patriotism to help develop the country.

According to the NCCE, it was important that the pupils had the spirit of patriotism and responsible citizenry to enable the country to sustain its democratic gains.

Mr Elbazar Joachim, the Nabdam District Director of the NCCE, made the call when he met with the pupils of the Presentation Junior High School as part of the Commission’s annual Citizenship Week Celebration (CWC).

The CWC is celebrated annually by the Commission across the country to remind pupils of their responsibilities as agents of change, and future leaders who can help build a peaceful, strong and united democratic Ghana.

It is designed to feature eminent personalities who are considered worthy role models in society to interact and impact virtues of good citizenship to pupils across the country.

This year’s Citizenship Week Celebration is being held on the theme: “Thirty years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy and Building National Cohesion: the Role of the Ghanaian Child.”

The District Director advised the pupils to foster the spirit of loyalty, promote the prestige and good name of Ghana and live in harmony with others, to enhance collective development.

He also used the occasion to educate the pupils about the outbreak of the anthrax disease in the neighbouring Binduri District, which was reported to have so far claimed one life and infected eleven persons.

Ms Mary Welaga, an Environmental Health Officer with the Nabdam District Assembly, who spoke on behalf of Mrs Agnes Anamoo, the District Chief Executive, urged the pupils to learn hard and excel in their academics, to enable them to contribute to the development of the country.

She noted that education was a major tool in promoting the socioeconomic development of the country and as agents of change and future leaders of the country, it was important the pupils inhabited good morals and worked hard for the realization of their dreams.

Reverend Brother David Angsuura, the Head teacher of the Presentation Junior High School, expressed gratitude to the Commission and said the education given to the pupils would go a long way to shape them in their daily activities and academic life.

