Charles Opoku elected NPP Parliamentary candidate for AssinNorth by-election

By Isaac Arkoh

Akonfodi (C/R), June 07, GNA – Mr. Charles Opoku, a 40-year-old electrical engineer, has been elected the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for the Assin North by-election, slated for Tuesday, June 27.

He polled 397 to beat his sole contender, Mr. Frederick Freeman Amoah, a teacher and a businessman. He garnered 136 votes out of the 536 valid votes cast.

His victory was greeted with spontaneous jubilation through the principal streets of Akonfodi to Assin Bereku, the district capital.

With Assin Bereku being the heartbeat of political activities in the area, the celebration, according to Mr. Justin FrimpongKoduah, the General Secretary of NPP, will “eat deep” into the night to signify the Party’s dominance in the area.

Shortly after the declaration, Mr. Amoah embraced Mr Opokuand committed to work with him for electoral victory.

Before the start of the election, Mr. Koduah led the aspirants through an Oath of Peace – for before, during and after the election – to ensure that the Party win the parliamentary seat.

The incident-free election, which started exactly 11:22 hours,lasted nearly four hours under the strict supervision of the Electoral Commission team, led by Mrs. Gladys Pinkrah, the Regional Director.

In a victory message, Mr. Opoku vowed to reclaim the parliamentary seat in the 2024 general election.

“As a party, we have learnt from our mistakes and I urge all members to come on board, forget about the past and think about the interest of the Party.

“The elephant is our winning symbol, and we must all come together to support the Party’s bid to win back the seat,” he said.

He thanked the delegates and the Party for reposing confidence in him.

He also asked all to bury their differences and forge ahead in unity and harmony for a landslide victory in the impending by-election.

The Electrical Engineer, Philanthropist, Businessman and politician is married to Mrs Georgina Opoku, with four children.

He was born on May 6, 1983, in Assin Bereku to Mr AkwesiOpoku and Afia Akyaa, both of Assin Bereku. He has eight siblings.

Mr Opoku had his basic school education at Bereku D/C JHS and continued to Assin North Secondary Technical School for his Senior High education.

He later studied at the Cape Coast Technical University, where he received a Higher National Diploma in Electrical/ Electronic Engineering.

After doing his National Service at Goldfields Ghana Limited, in Tarkwa, he was later employed by Silent Star Electrical atTarkwa as an Electrical Supervisor.

Later, he was called back by Goldfields Ghana Limited to occupy the role of an Electrical Technician in 2009, and hassince climbed up to acting Superintendent, Carbon-in-Leach (CIL) Plant.

In 2014, he was awarded an Associate Degree in Business Administration by the University of The People, USA.

Mr Opoku has taken a number of professional development and certificates courses, which gave him the opportunity to serve in a higher office as an Electrical Engineer at Goldfields Ghana Limited, Tarkwa.

Mr Opoku is also the CEO of Akosua Baako Foundation, which operates in the Assin North District.

His ambition, however, is to be in the frontline of Politics, mainly to take up a leadership role and office of responsibility, “so that the nation at large will benefit from his ideas and resources”, according to his profile.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

