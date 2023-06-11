Takoradi MP engages residents of New Takoradi 

By Seth Danquah

New Takoradi (WR), June 10, GNA – The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Takoradi Constituency, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has reiterated his commitment towards the development of the New Takoradi community.

He said plans were at hand to implement projects geared towards job creation and human development to enhance the quality of life for the residents.

Mr Darko-Mensah, who is also the Western Regional Minister, said this at a community engagement at New Takoradi to address some issues concerning the economy of Ghana.

He mentioned projects like ultra-modern cinema facility and Technical and Vocational Training Centre among other facilities aimed at creating jobs and improving lives.

Mr Darko-Mensah assured the constituents that every project and programme started under his tenure would be pursued to completion and urged the residents to rally behind him.

He thanked them and called on them to have hope in the NPP administration and him as their legislature.

Mr Darko-Mensah also announced that he would represent the party in the constituency in the party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries.

He, therefore, asked the party stalwarts, especially the delegates, to stand with him by voting for him massively during the primaries.

Mr Ignatius Asaah Mensah, District Chief Executive (DCE) of Mpohor District, urged the party stalwarts to reject the lies of the NDC and stand resolute behind the party.

He contended that the NPP had proven to be better managers of the economy even amid a global economic meltdown than the NDC.

He said this was evidenced in the many projects such as hospitals, roads, and factories among others that were springing up throughout the country.

GNA

