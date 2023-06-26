Takoradi district of the forest division plants over 114,000 trees 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, June 26, GNA- The Takoradi District of the Forest Services Division of the Forestry Commission in the Western Region has planted 114,150 tree seedlings to augment the country’s forest cover.

The trees, when nurtured to maturity, can also improve the country’s climate, increase forest cover, and serve for research and medicinal purposes.

Mrs Getrude Agbavitor, the Deputy District Manager told the Ghana News Agency that the initial target of 80, 000 seedlings for this year was exceeded.

She said: “We exceeded our target by planting 114,150 but then last year we planted more than 500,000 seedlings.”

The Deputy District Manager said more than 80 per cent of the seedlings were planted in forests like the Subri forest reserve and riverbanks, while the remaining were supplied to institutions to also plant.

She said there was also a 72 per cent survival rate for the seedlings planted last year and prayed that good agronomic practices would help the seedlings to thrive.

