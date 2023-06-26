 Let’s stop stigmatisation against victims of substance use disorders – Minister 

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, June 26, GNA – Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister for Interior, has appealed to Ghanaians to put a stop to stigmatisation against victims of substance use disorders.

He said substance use disorders were seen as a health issue and that the victims would be examined by doctors and sent to rehabilitation centres to recover from the addictions if necessary.

“Now, we are more interested in the people-centred approach, which means that the offenders will be seen as humans, hence knowing how to deal with them and rehabilitate them, which is also a health issue,” the Minister added.

The Minister made the appeal during the commemoration of the 2023 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking on the theme, “People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention,” in Accra.

He said there was a need to empower young people and communities to avoid drug use and addiction by providing them with alternative livelihood opportunities to assist them become productive for national development.

Mr Dery said the global drug problem was complicated and it impacted millions of people, including Ghanaians and that it was a national security concern that needed to be addressed by all.

“The fight against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking is a shared responsibility which requires our collective and concerted efforts in dealing with the canker, so I, therefore, call on all Ghanaians to put our hands to the wheel in nipping the menace in the bud,” he stressed

Mr Dery noted that the Government had established funds for rehabilitation centres for the victims and that they would engage churches, Non-Governmental Organisations and other institutions to collaborate and put-up rehabilitation centres all over the country.

The Minister said, “According to the 2022 UNODC World Report, the use of cannabis is reportedly very prevalent in West and Central Africa, with a past-year prevalence of usage of about 10 per cent translating to 28.5 million individuals.”

“In the same 2022 UNODC World Report, 5.8 per cent of fifteen- to sixteen-year-olds worldwide report using cannabis every year, compared to 4.1 per cent of the population overall,” he added.

Mr Kenneth Adu-Amanfoh, Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), said the celebration was significant as it aimed at raising awareness about the risks and effects of drug usage and illicit drug trafficking as well as to discuss the best ways to address the drug problem.

He said it also encouraged discourse on preventive measures to curb the risks that illegal drug trafficking presents to global security and governance.

Mr Adu-Amanfoh said stigmatisation of any kind of person by some segments of society was abhorrent and should not be supported in our environments.

“Drug use has been one of the biggest threats to the health, social well-being and economic stability of any country and NACOC is urging everyone to work together to dispel the myth that people with substance abuse disorders are social misfits and outcasts,” he stressed.

The Director-General noted that the involvement of young people in drug trafficking and abuse was a disquieting situation as it negatively impacted productivity and increased crime rates, among other things.

He said NACOC was committed to ensuring that people with substance use disorders received the necessary attention and care by providing them with more effective counselling services.

“Churches, schools, and organisations must all work together to create platforms that are supportive of the fight against stigmatisation of people with substance abuse disorder,” Mr Adu-Amanfoh stressed.

Dr Pinaman Appau, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mental Health Authority, said individuals struggling with drug addiction were not defined by their circumstances, but rather as people deserving of empathy, support, and evidence-based interventions.

She said drug abuse was a complex problem that required a comprehensive and compassionate response, unfortunately, the prevalent stigma and discrimination associated with drug addiction had hindered efforts to effectively address the menace.

Dr Appau said the first step in combating stigma and discrimination was to educate ourselves and others about the nature of addiction.

“Addiction is a chronic, relapsing medical condition that can affect anyone, regardless of their background or circumstances. It is not a moral failing or a lack of willpower, so, by increasing awareness and understanding, we can foster empathy and compassion in our communities,” she stressed.

The CEO said there was a need to strengthen prevention strategies and focus on evidence-based strategies and policies to empower individuals, families, and communities to make informed choices and adopt healthy lifestyles.

She stressed, “Through collaboration, research, and policy advocacy, we can enhance access to quality treatment services and ensure the availability of comprehensive care for those affected by drug abuse.”

