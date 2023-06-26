Foundation cautions students against drug abuse 

By Abebe Dawuni

Yendi (NR) June 26, GNA- Mrs Ayisha Mohammed of Golden Inspires Foundation-Ghana has cautioned students of Senior High Schools (SHS) to avoid the use of prohibitive drugs to ensure a brighter future.

She said the foundation in collaboration with National Youth Authority (NYA), Ghana Education Service was organizing educational programmes on career paths, drug abuse in the youth, and drug abuse and mental health in various Senior High Schools in the northern sector to curb drug abuse among the students on the theme: “Career Guidance and effects of drug abuse on the youth”.

Delivering a brief address on her foundation at the Yendi SHS Assembly Hall in the Northern Region, she urged them to make use of their time to learn hard.

She said the foundation was aimed at enhancing a sustainable society and was organizing the workshop to empower them on their future and her next workshop would be at Kumbungu.

Mr Musah Yakubu Guidance and Counselling Coordinator of Yendi Municipality, speaking on education and career paths thanked the GIF-Ghana for organizing the programme and advised them not to rush to choose careers, that they would not be able to accomplish, but learn what was good for them.

Mrs Bawa Kande Khadija, a Tutor at the College of Health Sciences, Yendi speaking on the effects of drug abuse and the youth, said they should only take drugs prescribed by doctors and other qualified health officials.

She urged them to stay away from drugs as they could ruin their future.

