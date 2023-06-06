Stop the deductions to restore calm at GBC – Greater Accra GJA

Accra, June 6, GNA – The Greater Accra Regional Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has asked the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to cease deductions in allowances from the salaries of staff of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and allow for an amicable settlement of issues concerning the allowances.

A statement signed by the Chairman, Charles Benoni Okine, said the deductions were creating serious financial, psychological and emotional challenges for members of the Association, a development, which demanded immediate attention.

“We find most disturbing in view of the fact that, these allowances, we are told, had been fixed for the past 15 years and are part of the negotiated and approved conditions of service.”

It said it was, therefore, “baffling that after many years of implementation, this purported ‘illegality’ has now come to the attention of the FWSC.”

The Chapter called on the Ministry of Information, to as a matter of urgency, step in to stop the deductions and allow for proper discussions on the matter.

“Much as we will not condone any illegalities, we also think that, our members should, under no circumstance, be made worse off because of a problem they did not cause”, it said.

The Association said the role of GBC in information dissemination nationwide and beyond could not be over emphasised hence, the country could not be unconcerned for the staff to declare industrial action.

It said all efforts must be made to ensure that there was peace and understanding at GBC to prevent uninterrupted service to the nation.

The Association called on all affected workers, including GJA members to remain calm for the authorities to do what was right to maintain industrial harmony.

GNA

