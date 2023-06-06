Methodist Church Ghana commissions 83 ministers

By Priscilla Oye Ofori

Accra, June 6, GNA – The Methodist Church, Ghana has commissioned 83 ministers to serve the Church across the country.

The commissioning services were held simultaneously for 28 new ministers at the Wesley Cathedral, Asafoatse Nettey, Accra, 27 at Thomas Clegg Memorial Methodist Chapel, Kaneshie and 28 at the Ebenezer Methodist Cathedral, Madina.

The new ministers, comprising 75 males and eight females, suceessfully completed the Trinity Theological Seminary and Theological Education by Extension (TEE) for three years.

They would be on probation as deacons for three years before their ordination.

It was on the theme: “My calling to fulfill”.

The Most Rev Dr Paul K. Boafo, the Presiding Bishop, Methodist Church, Ghana advised the new ministers to know that they were called by God.

Hence, He (God) would grant them the grace and spirit to work as He purposed for their calling.

The Presiding Bishop said God’s purpose was to give healing, life and liberty to people who were distressed.

“… And looking at the time in which we find ourselves now, COVID is over but the aftermath of COVID is still with us. People have lost their jobs, people have lost hope, people are losing their monies and there is hair cut and all that… it is the same people that God is sending you to,” he stated.

The Presiding Bishop appealed to the congregants to pray for the new ministers to work effectively and efficiently.

He urged the Government and the citizenry to turn to God for challenges facing the country.

“As Ghanaians, if we will depend on God and look up to him as the God who went with our fathers, He will also work with us and bring this needed healing, needed liberation, needed salvation, and needed peace of mind that we all need.

“Let us be patient with our God and wait on Him because in His own time He will do all things good for His people,” Bishop Boafo said.

The Presiding Bishop assured that the Church, which brought hope and life would continue to pray for the nation and its citizens.

Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, who graced the occasion, said about 70 per cent of national security issues in the county were chieftaincy disputes.

He said when the disputes were reduced, the country would save money from the deployment of security personnel to the conflict areas.

The new ministers were presented with Bibles and certificates after signing in a register.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

