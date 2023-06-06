Abducted Christians regain freedom in Nigeria

Lagos, Jun. 6, (Xinhua/GNA) – Sixteen people regained their freedom Sunday after being held for more than a month by unidentified gunmen who abducted them in a recent attack on a church in the country’s northwestern state of Kaduna, a religious leader has said.

At a press conference in the city of Kaduna, the state capital, John Hayab, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna branch, said the 16 people were among the 40 worshippers who were kidnapped by gunmen from a Baptist church in Chikun local government area of the state in early May during church service.

According to local media, 24 of the kidnapped worshippers escaped from their abductors in May and with the latest release, all the abducted worshippers have now regained freedom.

Hayab said the latest release followed efforts of the local Muslim community and payment of an undisclosed amount of ransom.

There have been a series of armed attacks in Nigeria in recent months, leading to deaths and kidnappings.

GNA

