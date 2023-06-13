Stanbic Bank donates 50 laptops to University of Ghana to promote STEM Education

Accra, June 13, Stanbic Bank Ghana as part of efforts to encourage, promote and deliver improved science, technology, engineering and maths education in the country has donated fifty (50) laptops to the University of Ghana.

This is in line with the bank’s commitment to help Ghana harness the opportunities of the fourth industrial revolution by partnering and creating relevant, episodic initiatives aimed at equipping the next generation of workers with the necessary competencies.

Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank, Kwamina Asomaning who presented the laptops on behalf of the bank noted that the bank’s purpose, brand

promise, and the digitization & innovation pillars of their strategy, make STEM (for girls) a natural fit and an area meriting special focus and investment.

He said, “Africa is our home and has been for over 160 years. Today, our commitment to her people and her prosperity is stronger than ever.

As a member of the Standard Bank Group, Stanbic Bank Ghana is committed to adding value to key development levers, one of which is education.”

That is why we continue to partner with like-minded institutions to support needy students who have gifted learning capacity and provide them with basic support tools.

Every student deserves access to digital resources in order to succeed and thrive in the 4th industrial revolution, and this is one of the things we can do as a Bank to impact their journeys and generations”.

He said Stanbic Bank was passionate about

equitable access to STEM education and had over the years contributed positively towards closing the STEM gender gap to foster sustained inclusion and equality for generations to come.

“We have partnered many academic institutions and FinTechs to deliver a number of STEM related projects which have so far given beneficiaries access to about 300 mentors and advisors across 48 disciplines and technical areas, access to structured training programs and curriculum, internship opportunities with Stanbic Bank, and other partners.

This 1S1L is a very laudable initiative that strongly aligns with our vision as a bank, specifically when it comes to finding ways to make dreams possible. I encourage other corporate organizations to emulate our steps and support this worthy cause.”

Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, expressed gratitude to the Stanbic team for their support.

She said, “We are very grateful to Stanbic Bank for

positively responding to our call for support once again. As a university, it is our mandate to ensure that students get quality, inclusive, and equitable education.

Digital skills are critical skills graduates need in today’s world to maximize their potential, make them employable and succeed in the world of work.

The vision is to equip every student with digital skills irrespective of their discipline and financial background. My team and I have witnessed Stanbic Bank’s genuine concern for the development of Ghana as their subsidiary, Stanbic Investment Management System were with us when we launched this project and have not relented in their support. So far, we have received a total of 75 laptops from Stanbic under this 1S1L initiative. We are grateful and look forward to more strategic partnerships with Stanbic Bank,” she added

Stanbic donated (40) laptops in support of the Vice Chancellors’ One Student One Laptop (1S1L) initiative and Ten (10) laptops to the Department of Communication Studies. The 1S1L initiative, which

forms part of the Vice Chancellor’s strategic vision of enhancing the University of Ghana students’ experience through digitalization, seeks to make it possible for every student at the university to be able to access online resources, irrespective of their socio-economic backgrounds. About 6,000 students are expected to benefit from this initiative.

Stanbic Bank has over the years supported several initiatives aimed at enhancing STEM education in Ghana.

Last year, the bank collaborated with the Women in STEM Ghana (WiSTEM) to train, equip and inspire 200 girls from 23 senior high schools to learn and develop their skills and knowledge in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). Many other educational institutions have benefited from the bank’s STEM focused interventions, including KNUST, Takoradi Technical University, Sunyani School of Professional Studies, Blessed Holy Child Academy etc.

