Sunyani Area NEDCo begins revenue mobilization exercise to retrieve GHS 270 million  

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, June 13, GNA-The Sunyani Area Office of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has scheduled Thursday, June 15 this year to commence revenue mobilization exercise to retrieve more than GHS 270 million owed by customers in the Bono and Ahafo Regions.

Mr Eugene Odoi Addo the Area Manager, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday in Sunyani said the exercise would run till Friday, June 30 this year, saying the Office was waiting for Management’s advice if there should be an extension.

He explained that about 40 per cent of the debt was owed by the state institutions, the remaining by the private small-medium and large corporate organisations as well as the general consuming public, saying their target was to collect 50 per cent, if not the total debt owed by consumers.

Mr Addo stated that the debt profile showed some debts dating from 10 years back, saying because of that the company was trying to use technology to improve the revenue collection.

He said in the early 2000s the pre-paid meters were introduced, and the Company was still pursuing that agenda in the ensuing years for pre-payment to dominate the entire metering system to boost revenue collection.

Mr Addo said a similar exercise started by the Office months ago could only rake in GHS 17 to 18 million out of a targeted amount of GHS 120 million, saying it was a good start and the lessons learnt would propel them to achieve the target of this time.

He said defaulting consumers were expected to pay all their debts, but added those who could show commitment would be allowed to pay up to 80 per cent if full payment could not be made to avoid being disconnected.

He stated that the objective of the exercise was not targeted at disconnecting consumers but encouraging them to show obligation by paying their bills to help the Company to deliver efficient services.

GNA

