SNV interventions improving living conditions of Nandom and Lambussie people

By Bajin D. Pobia

Basebele, UWR, June 23, GNA – The SNV Netherlands Development Organisation in its efforts to improve the living conditions and quality of life for all, has provided four solar powered mechanised water systems in Nandom Municipality and Lambussie District.

The water systems are primarily for supplying potable water to institutions such as healthcare facilities and schools within communities in the two districts to enhance access to sanitation and water delivery under its Healthy Future for All (HF4A) project.

The major components of the water system included a source borehole, reinforced concrete platform six metres high above ground installed with a 10,000 litre polyethylene tank, varied length of distribution and transmission pipe network, and is powered by solar PV generators.

Each of the water facilities is estimated to supply about 2,220 gallons of potable water to residents of the communities per day to improve the water supply, sanitation and hygiene needs of the communities.

Madam Theresa Swanzy Baffoe, Project Manager of Healthy Future for All, who gave an update of the project during the inauguration of the Basebele water system, said the four pipe stands with two in the community and one each at Basebele Basic School and Health Facility, would supply quality to more than 2,000 people.

She said at the Piiri Health Centre, the provision of a water system had helped improve service delivery, which hitherto had no access to water for patients and staff, compelling patients including pregnant women at its maternity unit to carry buckets and search for water from unsafe sources.

Additionally, all the units at the facility particularly the maternity ward had been connected with hand wash basins to improve hygiene service delivery.

The project Manager said following the installation of a source borehole with mechanised and pipe connections, access to adequate supply of water improved at the Billaw Health Centre and Basic School while the over reliance on hand pump borehole which usually produce low quantities of water in the Nabaala Community had been addressed.

Madam Baffoe said aside that, five standpipes had been provided at various points within the community to reduce the burden of women and children especially, and safeguard access to clean and safe drinking water.

She said a total of 348 school heads and school health educators were trained on key Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) indicators and standardising WASH in schools.

Sixty-five health staff was also trained on dietary diversity options to promote nutrition uptake while latrine construction training was organised for 15 artisans from both districts to enhance supply chain and services and bridge the sanitation supply gap in the communities.

Madam Baffoe said some 19 volunteers and 22 women had also been trained as mechanics to ensure regular maintenance of the systems and on soap making to enhance livelihoods.

Mr Eric Koffie an Engineer at the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) in a statement, said a Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey for 2019 specified a high disparity in access of basic water service for urban and rural Ghana

He said though access to basic water service for Urban Ghana stood at 93 per cent, basic water service for rural lagged behind at 68 per cent, which had negative implication on punctuality of school pupils as it resulted into lateness to school.

He said the major challenge facing rural Ghana was not only on water coverage but it was also about how water was managed particularly for domestic use, as only seven per cent of rural dwellers had access to safely managed water.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

