Youth of Zopelig-Daborin in Nabdam construct bridge

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Zopelig-Daborin (U/E), June 23, GNA – The Youth of Zopelig-Daborin, a suburb of Logre community in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, have mobilised resources to construct a bridge that links many communities in the areaeto ease movement.

The youth mobilised both financial and manpower in constructing the bridge, which links communities such as Dagliga, Zanlerigu and Kongo to enable easy movement of school children and motorists who faced difficulties crossing the bridge especially, after a heavy downpour.

According to the young people, several appeals to the District Assembly and the Member of Parliament for the Constituency to assist proved futile, compelling them to stand up to the realities affecting their community and its environs.

Mr Christopher Telim, a teacher and patron of the youth Association in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), revealed that materials including cement, iron rods, chips among others used for the construction were estimated to cost over GH¢40,000.

He said workers including masons, carpenters, and steel benders among others who were all hired from the community offered their services free of charge as their contribution to the development of the community while the youth also offered communal labour support.

Mr Telim noted that though it was government’s responsibility to construct the bridge, the needed support was not forthcoming, and it was important communities took deliberate effort to carry out some of the projects they could afford to carry out.

“We are all aware that some of these projects fall under government’s responsibility but in a situation like ours where we had difficulty crossing to other

communities to even access health care and schools and government was not forthcoming, we need to stand up for ourselves.”

“I will particularly appeal to the Government to be proactive in addressing some of these issues because it borders on the lives and livelihood of most people and even in an emergency situation concerning health, it becomes a major challenge”.

He revealed that the Zopelig-Daborin community was yet to be connected to the national grid despite the electric poles that were mounted a year ago and appealed to the Government to expedite action on it, to enable the community to enjoy the benefits of electricity.

GNA

