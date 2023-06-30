Slain Okada rider to be buried July 15

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Jun. 30, GNA – Mandela Zanu, the 30-year-old commercial motor rider who was shot and killed at Akatsi in the Volta Region would be laid to rest on Saturday, July 15.

The deceased, father of two, met his untimely death on June 20 when some unknown gunmen shot him dead while returning from work.

Mr Emmanuel Gavor, a family member who spoke to the Ghana News Agency after a family sitting to discuss the final funeral rites of their son, said the decision to bury him was arrived at during their sitting on Thursday, June 29.

“Mandela’s mortal remains will be taken on Friday, July 14 and burial will be on July 15.”

He indicated that all plans would be put in place to ensure an orderly movement before and after the final funeral rites.

“There would also be a funeral church service to be led by the Global Evangelical Church, Akatsi Mount Zion Chapel before conveying the body to Akuave his hometown for burial.”

Meanwhile, the Avenor Traditional Council in collaboration with the Avenor Senior Peers Chamber has placed a GHC20.000 prize money for anyone who could assist the police to apprehend the assailants.

No arrest, however, has since been effected.

GNA

