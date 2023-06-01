Sisters in Service integrates STEM in Menstrual Health Day celebration  

By Prince Agyapong

Accra (G/R), June 01, GNA – Sisters in Service, a non-governmental organisation, has held a community service programme to educate young girls on menstrual health and hygiene while encouraging them to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The NGO, through the initiative, hopes to empower the girls and equip them with knowledge and skills to succeed in both their personal and professional lives.

It is also a great step towards promoting menstrual health and education in Ghana while encouraging girls to pursue careers in STEM, which was crucial for the country’s development.

Held at the Academic City Campus in Accra, it was on the theme: “It’s normal. Period,” to contribute to the dialogue on menstrual health as part of activities marking the 2023 World Menstrual Health Day.

Dr Patricia Sandra Richardson, Medical Doctor, Dr Karen Amaniampong, Gynaecologist, and Dr Abigail Manner, led the discussion and shared with the audience their professional knowledge and experiences regarding women’s health.

The Nu Lambda Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. organised the programme to promote women’s health and wellness, as well as to highlight STEM careers for females.

Many facets of menstrual health, including breaking taboos, and promoting a positive attitude towards menstruation were discussed during the event, attended by more than 200 senior high school and university students.

The schools included Aburi Girls, Methodist Girls, Adonten, Okuapeman, Mampong Presby, Mount Sinai, ArcArchbishop Porter Girls, Holy Child, Mfantsiman Girls, Ghana National College, Wesley Girls, Kumasi Girls, and Yaa Asantewaa senior high schools.

Ms Iris Ampofo-Barnes, President of the Nu Lambda Sigma Alumnae, said: “We believe in breaking the stigma surrounding menstruation and empowering women to embrace their bodies and futures”

She explained that the Service Project was simultaneously implemented in four other West African countries; Liberia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, and Senegal, by Sigma Gamma Rho, Inc.

Faytex, a leading manufacturer of menstrual products in Ghana, donated 500 biodegradable pads to the Sigma Public Education and Research Foundation.

Total Women’s Network also contributed gift packages containing personal hygiene products for the participants who had the opportunity to investigate STEM professions and engage with inspiring role models in the field.

GNA

