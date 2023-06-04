Rely on other sources of power to reduce load on national grid- CEO

Accra, June 4 GNA- Mr Samuel Adjei Boateng, Managing Director, Anointed Electricals Engineering Services Limited, has urged Ghanaians to seek off-grid energy sources to be energy secure and sufficient and to reduce the burden on the national grid.

Mr Adjei gave the advice at the commissioning of a state-of-the-art office at Bolgatanga in the Upper East region.

The office will serve as an outlet for the sale of generator sets as well as maintenance, repairs, and servicing of generators, spare parts, and generator rental services, to its clients in the Region and beyond.

The company has 11 number of branches across the country,” and we can be found in Accra, which is the head office, Tema, Takoradi, Tarkwa, Obuasi, Kumasi, Nkawkaw, Sunyani, Wa, Tamale, Ho, and now at Bolgatanga.

Mr Boateng said the opening of the branch office had brought relief to businesses in the region, saying” it has put an end to the burden on people of traveling to Tamale, Kumasi, and Accra for generator services.

He said the challenges businesses encountered when there was a power failure on the national grid would be over, and that, the situation was not only stressful but also comes with a high cost to transporting generator sets for repairs and maintenance.

“Anointed Electricals has come to stay and will continue to offer affordable prices as well as services from our technicians and engineers”, he said.

He hinted that the company offered competitive discounts on generators sold in the region saying the company provided good working services to hoteliers, bankers, hospitals, shop owners, managers, public institutions, among others.

Mr Boateng disclosed that the company had established the Anointed Technical Training Institute in Accra and Kumasi to offer practical and hands-on training for people who were interested in acquiring skills and knowledge in the repair of gensets as well as other disciplines in the TVET space.

Madam Joyce Nuamah-Saka, Head of Branch Network of Anointed Electricals Engineering Services Limited, said the establishment of the company in the region would serve as a solution to power challenges and erratic power failures from the national grid.

“The opening of the Bolgatanga branch will create jobs for the youth and others in the electro-mechanical engineering value chain, “she said, adding that” the private sector is the engine of growth and development in the economy.”

GNA

