PURC recovers GhC150,000 for NEDCo in Bono, Bono East and Ahafo   

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, June 27, GNA – The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions have recovered GhC150,000 from consumers to the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) from January to June this year.

Mr Patrick Antwi, the Regional Manager of PURC, (for the three regions) disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, saying the regional office further assisted consumers in retrieving GhC20,994.52 from service providers in the same period of the year.

He explained that the monies retrieved from consumers resulted from accumulated debt from non-payment of bills, whilst what was recovered from service providers was wrongful billing and deduction.

Mr Antwi said the regional office as part of its activities to augment consumer satisfaction embarked on a three-month outreach “Operation Know Your Consumption Campaign” to sensitise the public on the recent adjustment in utility tariffs.

He said the campaign began on Friday, April 14 and ended on Sunday, June 25 covering the three regions with the team going to churches, mosques, and second cycle institutions as well as holding radio discussions and community durbars for the sensitisation exercise.

Mr Antwi said the outreach team also facilitated tariff monitoring in Techiman and Sunyani, with a complaints clinic set up at Atuna in the Jaman North District.

The education also centred on faulty metres that could increase their bills, how to apply for metres, metre reading and the importance of engaging certified electricians for electrical wiring projects, he added.

From January to March this year, Mr Antwi said the Commission embarked on “Operation Pitch Camp”, where their staff collected first-hand information from consumers to help improve service delivery.

