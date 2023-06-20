President Akufo-Addo will fulfill every promise made to Ghanaians, Takoradi MP

By Seth Danquah

Amanful (W/R), June 20, GNA – Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Takoradi Constituency, has indicated that Ghana’s economic fortunes were improving after setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

He said promises made to Ghanaians during the 2020 election campaign were carefully pursued by President Akufo-Addo and his capable teams through innovation, hard work, and good policies.

He said it was evidenced by the numerous projects such as Hospitals, roads, and factories that have sprouted across the country.

Mr Darko-Mensah who doubles as the Western Regional Minister said this during a community engagement at the Amanful Electoral Area to discuss the current economic conditions in the country.

He indicated the Western Region was benefiting from many roads being built across the region, citing the Tarkwa-Agona Ahanta road and the Sekondi-Takoradi roads as examples.

Mr Emmanuel Avevor, an NPP communicator, said President Akufo – Addo’s government was committed to providing the Western Region with the needed resources to enhance development in the Region.

He mentioned that the Region was benefitting from eleven (11) Hospitals which he noted were at various stages of completion.

Mr Prince Arthur, Assembly Member for the Area, praised the MP for his unwavering support for the residents of Amanful.

The event was the fifth in a series, as communities like New Takoradi, Essikafo-Ambantem No. 2, and Zenith Electoral Areas have already been visited by the MP.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

