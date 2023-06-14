Poor communication network services hits Dambai

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) June 14, GNA – Residents of Dambai, the Oti Regional capital, have expressed worry over the poor communication network service in the catchment area, which is affecting trading and businesses.

The residents have appealed to the National Communication Authority to notify service providers to come to their aid.

For about three days now, the town has been experiencing frequent drop calls, slow internet speeds and bad signals, making it difficult to conduct activities smoothly.

The situation has resulted in a slowdown in businesses activities, wasting valuable data, airtime and precious time to connect to families and relatives within and outside the region.

Mr PadmorE Kwabena Essel, General Manager of Kano FM and Mr Israel Tosu of the Oti Radio, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the slow internet speeds and network down time were affecting and reducing their listenership.

