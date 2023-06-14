NCCE urges pupils against negative attitudes that could affect their education  

By J. K. Nabary

Senya Bereku (C/R), June 14, GNA-Mr Robert Kow Ewur, Central Regional Director of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), has cautioned pupils against negative tendencies that can affect their education and jeopardise their future.

Mr Ewur made the call in an address he delivered at an engagement with basic school pupils at Senya to commemorate the 2023 Citizen Week Celebration.

The event under the theme, “30 years of Consolidating constitutional Democracy and Building National Cohesion: The Role of the Ghanaian Child,” was organised by the Awutu-Senya District Directorate of the NCCE.

Participated pupils were drawn from A.M.E Zion A&B D/A, Mother Theresa Girls, Methodist, Salvation Army, and St. Anthony Catholic Junior High Schools at Senya Circuit of the District Education Directorate.

This year’s celebration targeted basic school pupils across the country to remind them of their responsibilities as agents of change and future leaders who will help build a peaceful, strong, and united democratic Ghana.

Mr Ewur, who took the pupils through the theme, encouraged them to cultivate positive values such as, integrity, discipline, trustworthiness, honesty, respect to the elderly, leaders, and themselves,

“You are to eschew the company of bad friends, be of good behaviour, foster national unity and to live in harmony with all persons you come into contact with,” he charged them.

Mr Cephas kofi Aboada, Awutu Senya District Director of the Commission earlier in his welcoming address explained to the gathering that, the NCCE’s constitutional mandate was to create and sustain awareness and the principles and objectives of the country’s constitution.

He explained that one of the flagship programmes of the Commission was the annual Citizenship week celebration which targeted basic school pupils across the country.

Mr Aboada who launched the Constitution Week Celebration, had earlier led his staff to have a session with JHS pupils from some schools.

“You are the future leaders and change agents in peace building, hence, the NCCE’s strategy and slogan: ‘catch them young’”.

He noted that, honesty was about being truthful with themselves and others and meant caring enough about others not to mislead them or use them for personal benefits.

‘It means also, facing up to our mistakes, even when we have to admit them to others or when they may get us into trouble,” he stated.

Mr Aboada urged the pupils to be responsible which mean5 they must be dependable, promise keepers, honourable and committed people.

He therefore reminded them of their responsibilities as agents of change and future leaders who will help build a peaceful, strong, and united democratic Ghana.

Mr Johnson Koomson, Head of the Senya Education Circuit, thanked the Commission for selecting his circuit for the programme and was of the hope that the pupils will make good use of the lessons learnt to be good patriotic citizens.

He further appealed for such educative programmes to be organised in often for all pupils in the area to be abreast with the contents of the constitution.

The Event was attended by officials from the Regional Directorate of the Commission led by the Regional Director, Teachers from the various schools, stakeholders, parents, the district Chief Imam, Alhaji Mohammed Seidu and his secretary Abass Odartei Lamptey.

