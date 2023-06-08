PHOTO GALLERY: Embassy of Denmark in Ghana hosts 174th Anniversary of the Danish Constitution

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, June 08, GNA – The Denmark Embassy in Ghana has hosted a splendid reception to mark the 174th anniversary of the Kingdom of Denmark.

The reception had the Diplomatic Corps, Danish Community in Ghana, Ministers of State, Chief Executives of State Enterprises, Ambassadors and their staff, and the media in attendance.

Denmark, officially the Kingdom of Denmark, celebrates Constitution Day every year on June 5 and the signing of the Danish constitution of 1849.

On Constitution Day, Danes celebrate the fundamental pillars of democracy: Rule of law and human rights, including freedom of speech and indeed personal freedom.

Ghana and Denmark have profound ties, with shared history that traces back to 1660 when Danish companies engaged in trade with the Gold Coast.

Formal diplomatic relations between the two nations were established in the wake of Ghana’s independence, with Denmark opening its embassy in Accra in 1961, followed by Ghana reciprocating the gesture in 1966.

