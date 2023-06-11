Parliament invites Memorandum on Ghana Accreditation Service Bill, 2023 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, June 11, GNA – Parliament is urging individuals, groups or organizations interested in the Ghana Accreditation Service Bill, 2023 to submit memorandum on the Bill to the Principal Assistant Clerk, Finance and Economic Committees Cluster.

The Bill is currently before the Select Committee on Trade, Industry and Tourism in Parliament for consideration and report to the House.

Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, the Minister of Trade and Industry, speaking on the floor of Parliament, appealed to the House to consider the Bill with a sense of urgency before the end of June.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

