Over 20,000 displaced by erupting volcano in the Philippines

Manila, Jun. 16, (dpa/GNA) – The number of people displaced by the eruption of the Philippines’ most active volcano has topped 20,000, the national disaster agency said Friday.

Fiery lava continued to flow from the summit of Mayon Volcano in the eastern province of Albay. The dazzling display of Mayon Volcano in the eastern province of Albay, which is known for its perfect cone shape, has also attracted visitors.

The eruption has affected more than 38,000 residents, the national disaster agency said.

More than 20,000 have been housed in 27 evacuation centres, it added.

Mayon has been spewing lava from its summit since June 8, and the incandescent flow has reached approximately 1 kilometre from the crater, the Philippine Institute of Volcanoloy and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in its latest bulletin.

Phivolcs said the alert at Mayon remained at level 3, “which means that it is currently in a relatively high level of unrest as magma is at the crater and hazardous eruption within weeks or even days is possible.”

The 2,462-metre volcano is a popular attraction for tourists and mountaineers, and visitors have been flocking to Albay to witness the current eruption.

Local tourism officials have issued a list of sites around the province that are safe for viewing the display, especially in the evening when the glow is most visible.

Mayon has erupted more than 50 times in the last 400 years. Its last eruption was in 2018, forcing tens of thousands to evacuate. The most destructive eruption took place in 1814, killing 1,200 people.

GNA

