‘Ofori-Atta is not opening on IMF updates’ – Adongo

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, June 21, GNA – Mr Isaac Adongo, the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, says Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister has for sometime now not updated Ghanaians on the $3 billion Internatioanl Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

At a News Conference dubbed “The Update of the Finance Minister and Comments Made by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia,” in Parliament on Wednesday, Mr Adongo alleged that Mr Ofori-Atta purposely failed to inform the public about conditionalities of the IMF government signed onto.

“…Such as three months upward adjustments of utility tariffs, restrictions on public sector salaries, restructuring of pension funds and local banks,” he said.

Mr Adongo alleged that the government was likely to default in the payment of first matured bonds under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

Mr Adongo, also a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, questioned Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s vision for Ghana, particularly when he was hopeful of becoming the next President in 2025.

GNA

