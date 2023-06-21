Education Ministry, Executive Agency Programme Education to Work with Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

Sofia, June 21, (BTA/GNA)- The Cabinet approved a draft agreement on long-term support for the implementation of an evaluation plan of the 2021-2027 Education Programme between the Ministry of Education and Science, the Executive Agency Programme Education and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the Council of Ministers press service said on Wednesday

The Cabinet authorised the Minister of Education and Science and the Executive Director of the Executive Agency Programme Education to sign the agreement, with support expected to continue until the end of 2029.

The OECD will provide support to the Ministry of Education through the implementation of multi-year support to the Education Programme Evaluation Plan, as part of its work and budget programme in support of education policy and performance reviews of OECD and non-OECD members.

The funding of EUR 4,345,000 will be provided by the European Social Fund Plus with national co-financing under the 2021-2027 Education Programme.

BTA/GNA

