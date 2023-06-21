NPP Primaries: I’m on redemption mission-Kennedy Agyepong

Accra, June 21, GNA – Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says his decision to contest the flagbearer race of the Party is to create the momentum necessary to bring about change in the thinking and orientation of Ghanaians.

“… Mine is a simple humble redemption mission to create a critical mass of public-spirited Ghanaians, which is needed to generate the momentum required to cause a seismic shift in the thinking and orientation of what Party politics and public service should mean to politicians, political appointees, civil servants and indeed all Ghanaians.”

Mr Agyepong said this after filing his nomination for the contest.

He expressed worry over the state of affairs of the country, saying: “My heart has been troubled over the direction of our country. We must accept that where we are now is not where we want to be. We cannot mislead ourselves with excitable slogans that leads us nowhere.”

Mr Agyepong said Ghana was at a crossroads and that what it needed urgently was a “new dawn” of intelligent political leadership with a vision that instilled optimism in the youth and rekindled faith in the country’s constitutional democracy.

Mr Agyepong said his “new dawn” administration would meet the ambitions and demands of the Ghanaian people.

“The new dawn refers to a belief in small, lean government machinery that is efficient, effective and primed to deliver to the aspirations and expectations of the Ghanaian people.”

He said he was, therefore, offering himself for that service because he firmly believed that the NPP needed a leader that was very action-oriented, passionately mission-driven, very demanding of results and eager to pursue progress.

Mr Agyepong said he was capable of providing the kind of leadership that would enable the Party to achieve the third consecutive victory in 2024.

“I am offering myself anchored in the belief that the NPP needs a leader who is intensely action-oriented, passionately mission-driven, very demanding of results and prepared to chase progress. In all humility, I am equipped to provide that sort of leadership that will restore the Party as genuinely united force that will make it possible for us to win the elusive 3rd consecutive victory in 2024.”

GNA

