Vivo Energy marks World Environment Day with clean-up exercise at La

Accra, June 21, GNA- Vivo Energy Ghana, the exclusive marketer and distributor of Shell branded fuels and lubricants has partnered the United way Ghana, to mark this year’s World Environment Day.

Marking the day on the theme ‘Beat Plastic Pollution, the collaborative effort was aimed at raising awareness on the harmful effects of plastic pollution by engaging in a clean-up and community sensitisation exercise at the La Enobal Basic School and its environs.

A statement signed by Shirley Tony Kum, Corporate Communications Manager of Vivo and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said World Environment Day celebrated annually served as a global platform to promote environmental awareness and encourage positive actions for the protection of the planet.

Together with pupils of the La Enobal Basic School, volunteers of both companies collected various forms of plastic wastes within the school premises and its surroundings, which will later be sold to plastic waste collection companies to generate cash for the school.

According to the United Nations Organisation, more than 400 million tonnes of plastic was produced annually worldwide, half of which was designed to be used only once.

Of that, less than 10 percent is recycled and an estimated 19-23 million tonnes end up in lakes, rivers and seas annually. Tiny plastic particles up to 5mm in diameter also find its way into food, water and the environment.

The above statistics underscore the importance of this year’s World Environment Day in mobilising transformative action against plastic pollution.

The statement said the collaboration included a community sensitisation programme, where community members received valuable insights through interactive sessions and discussions on the detrimental effects of plastic pollution on the environment and human health.

“The aim was to empower the community members to become advocates of positive change in their community and beyond whilst making good use of plastic waste through recycling.

Shirley Tony Kum on behalf of the Managing Director stated that, “at Vivo Energy Ghana, we are committed to making a positive impact on the environment and the communities we operate in. Our partnership with the United Way Ghana on World Environment Day allows us to actively engage in the fight against plastic pollution. We believe that by raising awareness and taking collective action, we can contribute to building a more sustainable future.”

The statement said the Executive Director of the United Way Ghana, Felix Kissiedu added that, “the clean-up and community sensitisation exercise at the La Enobal Basic School is a testament to the power of collaboration.

“We are grateful for the support of Vivo Energy Ghana in our mission to create a cleaner and healthier environment. By involving the pupils and employees from both companies, we believe we can inspire a generation of environmental stewards who will champion the cause for years to come.”

Vivo Energy Ghana’s partnership with the United Way Ghana for the commemoration of the World Environment Day reflects the organisation’s dedication to environmental sustainability by promoting responsible waste management practices and empowering local communities.

Vivo Energy operates and markets its products in countries across North, West, East and Southern Africa.

The Group has a network of over 2,600 service stations in 23 countries operating under the Shell and Engen brands and exports lubricants to a number of other African countries

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

