Northern Regional branch of Ghana Red Cross Society holds AGM 

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, June 12, GNA -The Northern Regional branch of the Ghana Red Cross Society has held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to elect new executives for the next two years.

The AGM was also to review the activities of the organisation and strategise on measures to reach out to more communities.

The new executives have Mr Joseph Dajiah Iddrisu as its Chairman and Legal Advisor, Mr Federick Adu Ante as Vice Chairman, Mr Abu Alhassan as Treasurer, Mr Jasi Issahaku as Health Advisor, Mr Albert Futukpor as Public Relations Advisor and Miss Abdulai Kuvidana Bariratu as Youth Representative, with five other co-opted other five

They are Mr Abu Fuseini, Mr Yakubu Amin Abukari, Mr Adam Hamza, Mr Federick Braimah and Saani Islam Kabarasa.

Mr Yussif Abdul-Rahaman, Northern Regional Manager of the Ghana Red Cross Society, who presented the organisation’s activities for the year under review during the AGM in Tamale, said the organisation was able to establish 60 Mothers’ Clubs in six districts, 25 school links and 40 Community Disaster Preparedness and Response Teams in the 23 operational areas in the Northern, North East and Savannah Regions.

Mr Abdul-Rahaman said the year under review saw the implementation of projects and activities such as Eye Health Services, Disaster Risk Reduction, COVID-19 Vaccination and Polio Immunization, First Aid Training, Blood Donation, and Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health project.

He said under the First Aid Training Project, 166 members and volunteers in Tamale, Sagnarigu, Walewale, Bunkpurugu, Yendi and Tolon Districts were trained in standard practical first aid.

He added that the Northern Region was adjudged the best Emergency Response Team in the Inter-Regional Competition during the last World Red Cross Society Day Celebration.

Mr Joseph Dajiah Iddrisu, Chairman of the Northern Regional branch of the Ghana Red Cross Society, urged members to remain resolute towards the mission and vision of the organisation.

He admonished them not to underestimate the power of service and volunteerism, adding it contributed to global peace and development.

