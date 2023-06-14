No Evidence of Pollution in Bulgarian Black Sea Water Area after Kakhovka Dam Destruction

SOFIA, June 14, (BTA/GNA)- There is no evidence of pollution in the Bulgarian Black Sea water area after the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine on June 6, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Environment and Water reported on its website on Wednesday.

The Ministry exchanges information daily with Ukrainian, Moldovan and Romanian authorities about potential pollution in the Black Sea waters. The Black Sea Basin Directorate – Varna and the Executive Environment Agency are also monitoring additional indicators of potential impact following the incident.

Satellite observations and mathematical modelling of the Black Sea currents currently give no cause for concern, and if a potential risk is identified, preventive action will be taken and the public will be informed.

BTA/GNA

