Never allow democratic governance to be truncated – Spearker Bagbin 

By Rosemary Wayo, GNA

Tamale, June 17, GNA – Mr Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has urged the citizenry to protect the country’s democracy by wholeheartedly respecting the content and tenets of the 1992 constitution.

“Never again will we allow our democratic governance to be truncated.” he said.

The Speaker of Parliament was addressing a public forum in Tamale organised by Parliament as part of activities to mark the 30th anniversary celebration of the Fourth Republican Parliament.

He called on the citizens to work towards strengthening institutions, fortify democratic processes and practices to consolidate democratic governance in the country.

The forum was a move to enhance citizens’ participation in the work of Parliament and create an avenue for the public to interact with Parliament on their expectations.

It brought together traditional and religious leaders, students, Civil Society Organisations and stakeholders from the Northern, North-East, Savannah, Upper West and Upper East Regions.

The 30th anniversary is a year-long celebration on the theme: “Thirty Years of Parliamentary Democracy Under the Fourth Republic: The Journey Thus Far.”

Mr Bagbin said elections and change of governments were not all there were to democracy, as it involved citizens’ readiness to preserve the country’s gains in democratic practice, adding “It includes the degree at which genuine efforts are made to ensure inclusiveness in all democratic endeavours.”

He acknowledged that the democratic decay in the country, which resulted in reduced citizens patriotism, was evidence of Parliament not meeting the expectations of the citizenry.

He said, “These happenings are loud evidence of Parliament not measuring up to the standard expected of it in the performance of its functions and duties.”

Speaker Bagbin, however, gave the assurance that the legislative arm of government would take relevant decisions and interventions, continually no matter how difficult they might be, and called for public partnership to succeed.

He noted that the representation role of Parliament must be reinforced and opened for public participation to ensure the celebration of more milestones in the county’s democracy.

He admonished Members of Parliament not to remain oblivious to political development in their sub regions, nor to gloat in falsehood thinking that Ghana was beyond the happenings of reversed democracies of some its neighbouring countries.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

