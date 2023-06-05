NCCE sensitises 30 basic schools on Citizenship Week celebration  

By Stanley Awalime

Adidome (V/R), June 4, GNA – The Central Tongu District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education has sensitised 30 basic schools in the district to mark the Annual Citizenship Week celebration.

More than 500 pupils were taken through the 1992 Constitution, duties of a citizen, national cohesion and how to contribute to the peace and stability of the country.

Mr George A. K. Amey, the Central Tongu District Director of NCCE, speaking at the week-long celebration in Adidome, urged the pupils to always stand firm and defend the Constitution in every situation.

He urged them to take up leadership roles, when given the opportunity, and eschew social vices that society frowned upon.

Mr Amey emphasised the need to reorient positive attitudes in children by making them understand their roles in the maintenance of peace and stability, and in national development.

He urged the pupils to be truthful and accountable, especially when they were given leadership roles, since indiscipline, moral and social decadence, and division caused by intolerance could erode Ghana’s unity as a country.

He reminded the pupils of their responsibilities as agents of change and future leaders, thus the need for them to adhere to the Ghanaian values to build a strong, vibrant and democratic nation.

Mr Amey enumerated the challenges facing the National Commission for Civic Education Directorate in the Central Tongu District, saying: “We lack logistics to reach out to every corner of the district.”

He said the Annual Citizenship Week celebration was to commemorate 30 years of constitutional democracy in Ghana and urged the citizenry to always use the Constitution as a guide in their endeavours.

This year’s Citizenship Week celebration was on the theme: “30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion, The Role of the Ghanaian Child.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

