Do not suppress progress of your subordinates – Bishop Dr Amen  

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Tsriefe (V/R), June 4, GNA – Bishop Dr Gabriel Amen of the World Miracle Outreach in Accra on Saturday admonished people in positions of authority not to suppress the progress of their subordinates.

“Do not use your position to suppress and deny others of their progress… be kind to them!” he advised.

Bishop Amen gave the advice in a sermon at the burial service for Simon Wilberforce Kwame Tsadidey, a former Principal of Peki College of Education, at Adaklu Tsriefe in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region.

Wilberforce Tsadidey, 75, passed away on March 10, 2023. He was also the Executive Secretary of the Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF) Secretariat.

Bishop Amen urged the public not to forget their benefactors and always remember that it was by “divine grace that we occupy such positions.”

He said life between birth and death was a journey, which could sometimes be hazardous, but advised that those limitations should not be obstacles but a challenge to push one to the next level.

He urged Christians to connect themselves to God to enable them to achieve their hearts’ desires.

Bishop Amen said the life story of Wilberforce Tsadidey, who was once a palm wine tapper apprentice but rose to become a principal of a college of education, should be a motivation to all.

Mrs Rejoice Tsadidey, the widow, said though her husband was a disciplinarian, his love was pure, selfless, gentle and liberating.

Present at the funeral was Mr Alan Kyerematen, a former Minister of Trade, and NPP presidential flagbearer hopeful, among other dignitaries including ministers, members of Parliament, and traditional authorities.

GNA

