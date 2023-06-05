Napaga Kaziya hands over crew office to Yendi GNFS

By Abebe Dawuni

Yendi (NR) June 5, GNA – A wife of the Overlord of Dagbon Napaga Kaziya Asana Salifu has commissioned and handed over the GHS 100,000.00 crew office her foundation constructed for the Yendi Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Northern Region.

The crew office comprises of two toilets and two bathrooms.

The Yendi Ghana National Fire Service has 58 personnel made up of 44 men and 14 women with only four crew offices which motivated Napaga Kaziya Foundation to construct an additional crew office to make five offices for them.

Napaga Kaziya said the construction of the crew office was part of her Napaga Kaziya Foundation activities and promised them water tanks and residential accommodation.

She said the GNFS was one of the Government’s important institutions and therefore needed assistance to work effectively and reminded them that she was doing all that with the support of her husband the Overlord of Dagbon Ya-Na Abukari II a unifier who needed development and investors for Dagbon and Ghana as a whole.

She said it was because of the Overlord that she formed the foundation to bring support to Ghanaians and most of the unemployed youth in Dagbon and appealed to the Government to help the youth with employment especially by enlisting them into the security sector.

Napaga Kaziya Asana promised to support Ghana Police Service and the Customs and Excise Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The Northern Regional Fire Officer, ACFOI James Ankrah who received the keys of the office on behalf of the Chief Fire Officer, Management and Personnel of Yendi Municipal Fire station said the Station, established some 46 years ago was now regaining its lost glory and taking its rightful place and position and thanked Napaga Kaziya Asana Salifu.

He said apart from the construction of the Yendi crew office, Napaga Kaziya Foundation renovated the building of GNFS that was previously leaking with huge cracked walls, faded paint works, inadequate office space, and sanitary washrooms among others.

He called on the people of the area to use naked flames like matches, candles, mosquito coil, and incense wisely, and clear their surroundings of weeds that could attract bushfires.

He said two Fire stations were established in Tolon and Saboba four months ago and hoped to open at least two more stations at Kpandai and Kumbungu before the end of the year.

In related development ACFOI James Ankrah and his Yendi personnel called on the Overlord of Dagbon Ya-Na Abukari II at the Gbewaa Palace.

In his welcome remarks, Ya-Na Abukari II said when they (Fire Service Officers) called on him and appealed for Napaga Kaziya Foundation to assist them renovate their offices and construct a new crew office for them he asked his wife Napaga Kaziya to help them.

He said the GNFS was doing a lot in the areas of fire outbreaks and lorry accidents and needed to be helped and appealed to the VRA to change his transformer as the one he was connected to was over loaded.

ACFOI Ankrah appealed to Ya-Na to champion and promote fire safety to set the tone for others to respect their educational protocols.

He called on individuals, benevolent organizations and philanthropists to support them with motorcycles and bicycles for their public education programmes, mechanized boreholes and water tanks to aid fire-fighting, office equipment and other resource necessary for efficient running of station.

