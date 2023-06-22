MTN achieves target of training 3000 people through “21 Days of “ Y’ello Care” programme

By Hafsal Obeng

Accra, June 22, GNA – Ms Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, MTN Ghana, says the Company has achieved its target of training 3000 people in financial and entrepreneur skills.

She said through this year’s MTN “21 Days of Y’ello Care” programme, the Company had reached out to 3000 vulnerable people, including the youth, women and differently-abled across the country with various skills to empower them to be self sufficient.

Ms Wiafe said this at the closing ceremony of this years “21 Days of Y’ello Care” programme in Accra.

She said the programme was a staff volunteering activity aimed at empowering the youth, especially women and differently-abled with digital skills as well as customer care relation.

She said the programme, which commenced on June 1, and ended on June 21, was on the theme: “Empowering entrepreneurs to unlock growth and job creation for communities”.

Ms Wiafe said beneficiaries for this year’s programme received training in financial, entrepreneur, digital and customer care skills.

“We set out to train the youth, women, differently-abled in digital skills, customer care and financial skills and I think that having spoken to some of the beneficiaries, they are excited about it because they have benefited a lot from it.”

She noted that most of them had now been exposed to the internet as well as social media and was hopeful that they would leverage that to build their businesses or move their businesses to the next level.

Ms Wiafe assured that MTN Ghana would follow-up to see how they were using the knowledge they had acquired to build up themselves and their businesses.

She added that after the programme, MTN Ghana would start an enterprise support programme, which would help support local businesses to be able to grow, and would run for a period of five years.

“Through the enterprise support programme, we will work with hundreds of local and grassroots entrepreneurs and help them to develop their products and to market them,” she added.

MTN Ghana, at the end of this year’s 21 days of Y’ello care programme, organized a Y’ello care bazar for small businesses and the artisans to showcase the end products of the skills acquired, to the public.

The MTN Y’ello care programme is an annual event to secure high participation levels of MTN staff in high impact social projects to uplift and empower the local communities in which the Company operates.

The aim is to inspire MTNers to heed the call to upskill local communities in order to drive economic activity and participation through focusing on digital skills training and digital job creation.

This is linked to MTN’s strategic priority to build digital skills for digital jobs aligned to the Company’s Ambition 2025 Strategy. .

