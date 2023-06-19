Mount Zion Ministry to establish rehabilitation centre in Accra 

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, June. 19, GNA-The Mount Zion Evangelistic Ministry is to establish a rehabilitation centre and offer vocational Training for street children and the less-privileged in society.

The ministry would also put up a school and soon establish a hospital to complement the government’s efforts of providing quality and affordable healthcare for all Ghanaians.

Prophet George Owusu Amoako, General Overseer of the Ministry, disclosed this at the Father’s Day Special Thanksgiving Service of the church in Accra on Sunday.

He said the church, which was established 10 years ago, had been supporting the community in which it operated as part of its social responsibility.

‘The church has been able to open a branch in Kumasi, Accra and the United States of America, and it would continue to open more branches to bring the word of God to the doorsteps of many Ghanaians’, he said.

Prophet Amoako called on fathers to live exemplary lives worthy of emulation by the youth to leave behind a generation that could better a lot of society.

He said if fathers failed in their responsibilities to the family, the children were likely to be wayward as they would be forced to look for other means to satisfy their needs.

The General Overseer said the moral decadence and social vices that the society was bedevilled with could be linked to men who had failed to play their fatherly roles and responsibilities.

He said real men were those who took good care of their families and taught their children the values and norms of society so that they would not derive from those values.

General Overseer urged Christians to uphold religious values such as love, trustworthiness, and honesty because those were in tune with God’s commandments.

GNA

