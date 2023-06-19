Borteyman-Motorway Road to be completed ahead of African Games – Minister 

By Edward Acquah

Accra, June 19, GNA- Construction work on the School Junction-Borteyman-Motorway Road Project will be completed before the 13th All African Games to be hosted in Ghana in March 2024, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the Minister of Roads and Highways, has assured.

The 5.8-kilometre Project, which commenced in June 2022, is expected to improve road connectivity and access to the Borteyman Sports Complex, one of the facilities to be used for the African Games.

The project consists of a 5.8km dual-lane main carriageway (43.66m lanes) with asphaltic concrete pavement surface; an additional 5.8km single service lane with 2×6m lanes with asphaltic concrete pavement surface, and the construction of walkways and cycling lanes on both sides of the road.

Mr Amoako-Attah together with some Heads and Directors of the Ministry of Roads and Highways on Monday, June 19, 2023, inspected the progress of work on the Project.

The Minister also inspected the progress of work on the construction of a flyover over the Tema Motorway from the Flowerpot Roundabout on Spintex Road.

Both projects were progressing steadily as of the time of the visit.

At the Borteyman-Motorway Road Project, Mr, James Amoo-Gottfried, the Director of the Department of Urban Roads, told journalists that work was about 70 per cent complete and would be fully completed by the end of the year.

“We have done about 70 per cent of the original work and asphalting is ongoing on the main road. We are doing the merging and diversion to and from the motorway right now,” he said.

Mr Amoako-Attah applauded the Oswal Investments Group, the local contractor executing the Project for the “competent and efficient” work done and delivering ahead of schedule.

He directed the contractors to put all safety measures in place along the motorway to guarantee the safety of motorists during the construction period.

“The expansion of the motorway will begin pretty soon. We have to make sure that all safety concerns are taken care of,” Mr Amoako-Attah said.

The Minister said there would be as many as four interchanges on the Motorway as part of the expansion work to ease traffic flow.

At the Flowerpot flyover Project, Mr Emmanuel Dogbotse, the Resident Engineer, told the Minister that the last of seven piers was under construction and would be completed in four weeks.

He said the team was working assiduously to ensure that the whole bridge would be completed by the end of the year.

“Luckily, we have managed to do the piers so the beams will come smoothly and hopefully by December, we expect to construct the whole girder from the beginning to the end to East Legon,” he said.

Mr Amoako-Attah said he was satisfied with the “tempo” of work and charged the contractors to work to minimise the congestion around the construction zones especially around the peak hours.

“We plead with the public to be tolerant and bear with us as we go through the construction period,” he said.

The project, which originally started in March 2017, has a revised completion date of Dec 31, 2023, from March 16, 2019, and an intended final takeover period of December 31, 2024.

The revised contract sum for the project is GH₵284.6 million, according to the Ministry.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

