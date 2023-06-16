Monetisation of Ghana’s elections is affecting quality of Parliament — Mock Parliament says

By Bajin D. Pobia / Philip Tengzu

Wa, June 16, GNA – The Upper West Region’s Mock Parliament and Debate session has been held in Wa to mark the first official event to start the 30th Anniversary of Ghana’s Parliament celebrations in Northern Ghana.

Students from the University for Development Studies, (UDS), Tamale, the Bolgatanga Technical University, Bolgatanga and C.K.Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences, Navrongo and the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies and Dr Hilla Limann Technical University, Wa formed the Mock Parliament.

They mimicked the National Parliament, and went through “Correction of Votes and Proceedings, Statements, Motion and Adjournment,” exhibiting their knowledge and skills on parliamentary proceedings and processes.

The audience was held spellbound throughout the siting that marked the maiden edition of the 30th Anniversary of Ghana’s Parliamentary celebrations in Northern Ghana.

A “motion on the introduction of money into Ghana’s elections” was laid in the House for debate and those in favour, noted that the use of money and other material gifts in Ghana’s electioneering processes, was a factor affecting quality and competence of parliamentarians elected into the House.

The students said the introduction of monetary and material gains into the country’s political system had influenced many voters to sacrifice competence for mediocrity.

The debaters explained that ordinary citizens who had the competence and brilliance to serve were denied the mandate to serve because they had no financial resources to compete in the elections, noting: “this is not doing the country any good, and must be discouraged.”

“If you don’t have the knowledge, if you don’t have the passion, zeal and interest of serving the people, desist from the use of money to buy votes and at the end of it all, decline to do what is expected of you,” the students cautioned.

However, those against the motion thought money use was not a problem of the electorate but the contestants and their political parties in the elections.

They noted that even though contestants were very much aware of the duties of parliamentarians, some of them made vague promises of bringing development projects to their constituents; knowing very well that “It is not our duties and responsibilities to take up development agenda of the central government,” the students said.

The debaters told those in favour of the motion to try to distinguish between supporting the needy and vote buying during electioneering years.

Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, Member of Parliament for Wa Central who represented the Speaker of Parliament, Right Honourable Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin at the forum, said 30 years ago Ghana was under military rule but was now experiencing a survived parliamentary regime, which had brought peace and development to the people.

He said Ghana had come far in her democratic dispensation and that time had come for it to unearth and prepare young students to take over the mantle from the older generation to sustain the democratic governance of the country.

He urged the Mock Parliamentarians do not rest on their oars but should persevere to take up leadership positions in their endeavours to help sustain Ghana’s democracy

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, who addressed the forum, said the fourth republican parliament had played a vital role in shaping Ghana’s democratic credentials and fostering national development, regional integration and upholding the rule of law and human rights.

He said parliament had also been championing the people’s interest by providing a platform for healthy discussions on issues of national importance; as “we witness stable democracy and accountable governance and respect for human rights and dignity.”

Traditional rulers, members of parliament, municipal and district chief executives, heads of government institutions, departments and agencies, the security agencies, religious leaders, civil society organisations, members of political parties, students, women groups, and a cross section of the public attended the forum.

The students took away cup trophies and various amounts of cash as their prize.

