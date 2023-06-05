Mickey Lux: The rising Afrobeat artiste showing signs of a global music superstar

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 5, GNA – Michael Owusu Frimpong, known by his stage name Mickey Lux, is steadily getting traction in the music industry with his unique musical prowess.

According to Mickey Lux, who is also a multi-instrumentalist, doing music offers him respite, and he was focused on churning out lyrics that give listeners something to think about.

Born on June 3, 1999, Mickey Lux’s talent has been recognised by one of the biggest music labels in Ghana, BKC Music, having signed a long-term deal.

Mickey Lux said in an interview: “I have always had an intimate relationship with music from a very early age, and I started learning the keyboard at age six. I started performing in the All Power Evangelistic Ministries choir at age nine.

“With the guidance of my brother, I developed skills in playing more instruments, and I am delighted about the path I have taken in achieving stardom,” he said.

Mickey Lux added that his passion for circular music developed when he started listening to Wizkid, Amakye Dede, Sarkodie, Castro, Jon Bellion, & R2bees.

Mickey Lux further revealed that after completing Osei Tutu Senior High, he took up an apprenticeship as a producer with a local studio and started improving his production skills.

The music sensation is currently promoting his new single “Pray For Me,” which is available across various streaming platforms.

