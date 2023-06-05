2023 light cocoa season opens 

Accra, June 5, GNA – The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) says the purchases for the Light Crop cocoa season will commence on Friday, June 16, 2023.

In a news brief, Cocobod said the producer price to be paid at all buying centres would be GH₵384 per load of 30 kilograms for Grade I and II cocoa beans naked ex-scale or GH₵ 800 per bag of 64 kilograms gross.

“A tonne of 16 bags is GH₵12,800,” it said.

Purchases for the main crop season ended on Thursday, May 25, 2023, with returns on declared purchases allowed till June 1, 2023.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

