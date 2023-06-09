Media coalition asks Police to prosecute directors of Akonta Mining

Accra, June 9, GNA – The Media Coalition Against Galamsey (MCAG) says it is frustrated by the “seeming lack of action” on the part of the Police in the prosecution of the director(s) of Akonta Mining Ltd for breaching the country’s mining laws.

A statement issued by the Coalition on Thursday said its leadership had met with senior officials

of the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to demand action on the matter.

The meeting followed petitions the MCAG wrote to the Inspector General of Police to prosecute the Director(s) of Akonta Mining Limited after the latter was accused of engaging in illegal mining activities.

The statement said the senior CID officials told the leadership of the MCAG that investigations were ongoing into the activities of Akonta Mining Limited.

“We, however, expressed our frustration at the seeming lack of action in the prosecution of the director(s) of Akonta Mining Ltd, in the face of clear evidence (including what we added to our petition and

statement to the Police) of they having breached the Minerals & Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) and prayed that the needed urgency be applied for the speedy prosecution of the director(s) of Akonta Mining Ltd,” it said.

The MCAG said it remained resolute in its conviction that there was no justification for illegal mining to continue in Ghana and rallied the public to support the fight against illegal mining.

“Losing this war is definitely not an option. Irresponsible and unsustainable mining is an existential threat and should not be countenanced,” it said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

