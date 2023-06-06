Maj Mahama Trial: ” l was at the wrong place at the wrong time”-accused

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, June 6, GNA – Akwasi Asante, one of the 14 alleged murderers of Major Mahama has denied his involvement in the murder of the army officer.

“It is not true I fired at the head of late Major Mahama, resulting in his death,” he said.

The accused told the court that, even though he was seen in the video holding a gun, he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Mr Asante was answering questions after his evidence in chief in a cross examination by Mrs Evelyn Keelson, Chief State Attorney.

Initially, the prosecution identified the accused person both in a photo album and in an amateur video wearing a white T-Shirt with a yellow collar and a pair of black trousers, wielding with a gun.

The accused person said even though he was seen at the scene, he did not fire any gun at the deceased.

The prosecution said on May 29, 2017, the accused ran to one Opanyi Dumor’s room, a witness in the trial, to pick a gun and went back to the scene purposely to shot the soldier but the accused disagreed.

Mr Asante agreed that he took the gun from Opanyi Dumor’s room but it was not functional, hence his desire to repair it but the prosecution insisted that per a ballistic expert, who was a witness in the trial, the gun was functional.

It suggested to the accused person that on the said day of the incidence, he together with other accused persons intentionally cause the death of the Major Mahama but again Mr Asante disagreed.

“My Lord, even killing an animal is not easy, how much more a human being, I was at the wrong place at the wrong time,” he added.

The accused person at all material time insisted he was standing by the roadside waiting for a vehicle but the prosecution insisted he was part of the alleged persons who lynched the army officer.

Initially, the accused in his evidence-in-chief told the court that, the day before the incident, he went out to repair his gun but could not finish the repairs.

He said, he continued the following day, which was May 29, 2017 and on standing at the roadside, he could not get a vehicle.

The accused person said, while there he saw two boys on a motorcycle, he stopped them but they ignored him and again he stopped another motorcycle, which stopped for him.

He said this was when he was told that there was a thief around the community, who had shot one of the guys on the motorcycle so they were on their way to the hospital.

Mr Asante said this put fear in him, making him to hide in the bush, still holding the disfunctional gun.

“While in the bush, l hear shouting and firing of gun shots amidst the shouting, thief, thief, we have arrested him,” he added.

At this point, the court fixed June 26, 2023 to ensure that all parties received the records of proceedings, where further directions would be given.

Fourteen persons are standing trial at the Accra High Court over the killing of Major Mahama, who was an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, at Burma Camp.

The late Major Mahama whiles on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region on May 29, 2017, was allegedly mistaken by some residents for an armed robber and lynched him, ignoring his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused persons are, William Baah, the Assembly member of Denkyira-Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah, alias Daddy, Kofi Nyame a.k.a Abortion, Charles Kwaning a.k.a Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

The others are, John Bosie, Akwasi Asante, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.

GNA

