BENELUX commends Ghana for supporting fight against global aggression, upholding international laws

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, June 06, GNA – Ghana has been praised for her unwavering support of the fight against all forms of global aggression and for continuously upholding multilateralism and international laws.

Mr Wokpe Hoekstra, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Kingdom of Netherlands, who made the commendation, described Ghana as a beacon of democracy in the sub-region and was vocal in expressing her displeasure over global security issues, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He said this when he led a delegation of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of BENELUX to pay a courtesy call on Ghana’s Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, in Accra, on Monday.

BENELUX Union is a political and economic partnership established on September 5, 1944, between three neighbouring countries – Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg with the aim of promoting cooperation and economic integration among the member states.

The meeting with Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister formed part of a two-day working visit to the country by the BENELUX Union.

The object was to reinforce friendship, extend support, and deepen collaboration between the two parties.

Discussions were held on a number of issues affecting global peace, including general security issues, food security, trade, migration and climate change.

The delegation also included Mr Jean Asselborn, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and Mr Bart De Groof, Ambassador and Special Envoy for the Sahel.

Ghana is one of the few countries in Africa to have publicly condemned the invasion of Ukraine by Russia while calling for respect of the United Nations Charter as well as the sovereignty and territorial integrity of UN Member States.

Mr Hoekstra said BENELUX recognised the serious challenges Ghana and indeed, the rest of Africa faced, such as the growing instability in the Sahel region, and the potential spillover of violent extremism to coastal West Africa.

He said Europe was also witnessing the consequences of Russia’s “illegal” invasion of Ukraine, which had led to a” truly devastating war”.

“And I want to express our heartfelt gratitude to Ghana and his people for its unwavering support in the fight against this aggression and its commitment to upholding multilateralism and international law,” he said.

Mr Hoekstra assured BENELUX’s continued support for its allied countries in Africa to enable them to fight the numerous challenges facing them.

“While Ukraine is a very high priority for each of the Benelux countries, we will not forget our allies, partners and friends in Africa,” he emphasised.

He emphasised a new phase in the two parties’ relations, transitioning from a relationship based on age to one centring around trade.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey reiterated Ghana’s condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which she said had had a negative impact on global economies.

She also expressed the hope that diplomatic interventions would succeed in bringing the two warring parties to the negotiating table and an end to the war, soon.

On trade, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey said the two sides acknowledged the number of companies from the BENELUX countries doing business in Ghana and welcomed their contributions to strengthening the private sector in Ghana in job creation and for Ghana’s socio-economic development.

“We noted the African market of 1.3 billion people, and extended an invitation to businesses in the BENELUX to partner with their Ghanaian counterparts to take advantage of the opportunities provided by AfCFTA,” she said.

The Minister was hopeful the outcome of the discussions would contribute to a deepening of the relations that existed between Ghana and the BENELUX Union as well as between Ghana and the respective BENELUX countries for mutual benefit.

“We will continue to work together to bring to fruition the huge potentials and opportunities that exist between our countries.”

Mr Asselborn, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, said the European Union, also emphasised the need for a diplomatic solution to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Describing the war as a “fight against democracy, rule of law and values,” Mr Asselborn pledged EU support for Ukraine to be able to protect her territory.

Mr De Groof, Ambassador and Special Envoy for the Sahel, the Kingdom of Belgium, commended Ghana for the role it was playing in addressing regional security situations in the sub-region.

Present at the meeting was Mr Albert Kan Dapaah, Minister of National Security.

GNA

