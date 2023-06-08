By Kodjo Adams

Accra, June 8, GNA – Ms Faisa Umar Bawah, lecturer, Department of Computer Science and Informatics, University of Energy and Natural Resources, Sunyani, has underscored the need for stakeholders in education to leverage Human-Computer Interactive (HCI) technologies to improve learning outcomes.

She said the country needed to be intentional about the use of educational technologies to enhance learning, adding that tools such as online, blended, and mobile learning seemed to be unintentionally used.

“HCI involves the creation of user-friendly and intuitive interfaces that promote efficient interaction between people and educational technologies,” she said.

Ms Bawa made the call in Accra at a public lecture on the topic: ” The Impact of Modern Technology and Artificial Intelligence on Education Delivery”, organised by the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences.

She said often, the educational technologies developed for schools failed to involve stakeholders in the space, and, in the process, affected learners’ capabilities to comprehend the learning tools.

“There is the need to co-design with stakeholders in the educational sector, including students, teachers, administrators, and parents, to develop effective learning technologies for better outcomes,” he said.

Ms Bawah stated that there were benefits to integrating technology into learning through collaboration, information accessibility, stressing that adapting technology had the potential to revolutionise the learning landscape.

On instructions, she said artificial intelligence helped to anticipate how well a student exceeded expectations in projects and exercises and the odds of dropping out of school and tailored teaching methods for each student based on their personal data.

Ms Bawah said artificial intelligence also uncovered the learning shortcomings of students, addressed them early in education, and predicted their career path.

Dr Samuel Boateng, another lecturer in the Department, underscored the importance of a new classroom learning environment with the requisite educational technologies for effective learning.

He said research revealed that for every one per cent improvement in the average literacy score, Gross Domestic Product per Capita rose by 1.5 per cent and work productivity increased by 2.5 per cent.

Mr Charles Antipem, Co-Founder, Dext Technology Limited, said innovation could be the catalyst for creative non-digital solutions that combined multidimensional learning principles with affordability and scalability to enable mass immersion learning.

