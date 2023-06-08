Adehyeman, Ghana Commodity Exchange partner to support farmers

By Jesse Ampah Owusu / Dorcas Appiah

Accra, June 08, GNA – Adehyeman Savings and Loans Limited (Adehyeman) is partnering the Ghana Commodity Exchange (GCX) to offer commodity-backed loans to farmers under a Warehouse Receipt Financing Scheme.

Under the scheme, farmers can use receipt of their commodities stored at GCX warehouses to access loans from Adehyeman with their commodities at the warehouses serving as collateral.

This arrangement also means interested farmers could store their commodities at a certified warehouse, secure the loan, and repay after selling the farm produce.

Mr Joe Emmim, Managing Director, Adehyeman Savings and Loans Limited, said they were pleased to offer support to farmers as they faced challenges accessing financial support to upscale their operations.

“We see the agricultural sector of the economy as key to ensuring food security in the country and for export to generate foreign exchange to grow the economy.

“It is against this background that we are stepping in when others deem the sector risky and, therefore, shy away from providing the needed financial support to make farmers realise their full potential,” he said.

Mr Emmim expressed the hope that farmers would take full advantage of the opportunity and avail themselves to secure loans to upscale their operations.

Mr Robert Dowuona Owoo, Chief Operations Officer, Ghana Commodity Exchange, said the partnership would address the financial challenges farmers faced in their work.

He said the GCX had three main components – connecting farmers to markets, providing storage for their farm produce and providing financial access, saying, their access to finance challenge would be addressed by the partnership.

He urged the financial institution to be “considerate” in its interest charges and rates on the loans for farmers.

The Ghana Commodity Exchange is a spot trading platform company that links buyers and sellers of agricultural products to trade.

Farmers store their produce at the warehouses of the Company, while GCX connects them to markets.

The Company’s key goal is to link Ghanaian smallholder farmers to agricultural and financial markets in Ghana and across the West Africa Region to ensure farmers secure competitive prices for their commodities.

Financing has become a critical barrier for farmers, especially smallholder farmers with financial institutions shying away from providing financial support to them, some describing the farmers as a risky group due to fears of default in loan repayment.

GNA

