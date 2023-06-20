Let’s come together to defend our constitution – NCCE

By Dominic Antwi Agyei

Kwadaso (Ash), June 20, GNA – The Kwadaso Municipal Office of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on Ghanaians to come together to uphold and defend the 1992 constitution.

Miss Mavis Achiaa Opoku, the Kwadaso Municipal Director of the NCCE, who made the call said it was important for all Ghanaians to preserve and protect the peace and cohesion for sustainable development.

According to her, Ghana had made giant strides in sustaining constitutional rule for 30 years and thereby earning the enviable reputation as the beacon of democracy in Africa.

She was speaking to climax this year’s constitution week celebration in the Municipality.

The constitution week, Miss Opoku explained was instituted to commemorate the country’s return to constitutional rule, where Ghanaians voted massively in the referendum to adopt the Fourth Republican Constitution on April 28, 1991.

The week-long celebration was on the theme: “30 years of consolidating constitutional democracy: Building national cohesion through civic education and participating in local governance.”

She explained that the aim of the constitution week celebration was to re-orient the people to uphold values such as demand for accountability, respect for rule of law, and respect for human rights.

Again, the celebration was to promote quality citizenship among the people for effective democratic participation and sensitise the people on the need for national unity and peaceful co-existence.

She said the celebration also sought to raise the conversation among the security agencies as society grew more sophisticated amidst rising tendencies of violent extremism among the youth.

Miss Opoku expressed hoped that the week celebration would help promote and protect the nation’s peace and cohesion.

This year’s celebration targeted the security agencies and other identifiable groups.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

