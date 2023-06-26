Let your lives in Christ benefit others – Christians told

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, June 26, GNA – The Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale, has encouraged Christians to ‘bear fruits’ that becomes sources of inspiration to all people around them.

He said, “As the tree does not enjoy its own fruit but produces for the use of others, our lives in Christ must benefit the people around us.”

Christians, he said, needed to constantly remind themselves that gifts and talents given by God, were for the use and upliftment of the human family as well as the entire earth.

Right Reverend Tong noted that it was through these services to humanity that Christians could bear fruit, “which is not about what we have received but about what we give out”.

He urged Christians to be conscious of God’s free gifts to them, which did not come based on merits or achievements, emphasising that God’s calling on individuals into His ministry, had nothing to do with achievements and successes, but it was as result of the love of God for man.

GNA

